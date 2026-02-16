EC suspends 7 West Bengal officials for serious misconduct amid ongoing SIR

Associate Sponsors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 9:44 AM IST
Using its powers under the electoral law, the Election Commission has suspended seven officials in West Bengal with immediate effect for serious misconduct, dereliction of duty and misuse of statutory powers in connection with SIR.

Booth-level and electoral registration officers and their assistants are state government employees who work on deputation for the EC to update the voters' list and help hold elections.

Quoting orders, EC officials said the poll authority has directed state Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravarty that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against these officials by their respective cadre controlling authorities immediately, without any delay and the Commission be apprised in this regard.

The EC and the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal have been at loggerheads over the ongoing special intensive revision of the voters' list.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection CommissionWest BengalAll India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

