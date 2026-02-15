Funding woes of Metros: Expansion continues, PPP model needs recalibration

In India, experts see greater potential in unbundled models, rolling stock leasing, equipment supply, station redevelopment and annuity-style operations contracts with predictable cash flows. “One viable model is leasing rolling stock with guaranteed availability and long-term annuity returns,” Bhavik Damodar, partner at Deloitte India, said. Governments could also consider funding construction upfront and monetising mature assets after ridership stabilises, or offering minimum revenue guarantees during initial years to reduce downside risk.
As Metro networks expand across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune, behavioural shifts towards public transport are visible. Private capital is unlikely to disappear, but it will be more selective, favouring airport links, high-density corridors and station-centric developments over city-wide concessions. “There is no perfect path forward,” said an industry expert who didn’t wish to be named. “Initial attempts may fail, but as data improves and risk-sharing frameworks mature, private participation will increase, just not in the form originally imagined.”