Funding woes of Metros: Expansion continues, PPP model needs recalibration

The challenges are not isolated. Gurgaon’s Rapid Metro — the first fully privately developed Metro by IL&FS-led consortia — struggled with weak ridership and financial stress, and was taken over by Haryana authorities in 2019. The Delhi Airport Express Line, developed by Reliance Infrastructure and DMRC, also faced traffic shortfalls and disputes, leading to R-Infra’s exit in 2013. R-Infra also terminated its Mumbai Metro Line-2 contract in 2014, citing project delays. Currently, a Tata-Siemens joint venture is developing the Pune Metro corridor under the PPP route for ₹8,313 crore, in line with the New Metro Rail Policy 2017, which made the PPP component mandatory for availing of central assistance for new Metro projects.