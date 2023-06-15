Home / India News / ECI delegation to visit Telangana for Assembly election preparedness

ECI delegation to visit Telangana for Assembly election preparedness

During their stay, the ECI delegation will first engage in crucial meetings with CEO Telangana, Special Police Nodal Officer, and CAPF Nodal Officer

ANI General News
ECI delegation to visit Telangana for Assembly election preparedness

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 6:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of assembly elections in Telangana at the year-end, the Election Commission of India delegation will visit the state for a three-day assessment of poll preparedness.

CEO Vikas Raj convened a joint meeting today with Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar to discuss and assess the state's poll preparedness. The meeting aimed to appraise the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police about the upcoming General Election to the Legislative Assembly in Telangana, the ECI stated in its release.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming election, Vikas Raj announced the visit of a delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The delegation, led by Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, and Deputy Election Commissioners, along with senior officers of the Election Commission, will be in Hyderabad for three days from June 22-24. The visit is intended to evaluate and ensure the preparedness for the forthcoming election.

"During their stay, the ECI delegation will first engage in crucial meetings with CEO Telangana, Special Police Nodal Officer, and CAPF Nodal Officer. These discussions will provide an opportunity to exchange insights and strategies regarding election security-related issues," the release stated.

It added, "Thereafter, the ECI delegation will hold extensive consultations with District Collectors/SPs and various enforcement agencies, including the Income Tax (CBDT), NCB, Excise Department, State GST and CGST Department, Enforcement Directorate, State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), DRI, RPF, CISF, and State Commercial Tax Department. This collaborative effort aims to foster coordination at State and District Levels to preserve the integrity of the electoral process".

Addressing the gathering, DGP Anjani Kumar emphasized the crucial role of district police officers in ensuring a smooth and secure election.

He highlighted the need for adequate manpower and instructed officers to map border check posts while facilitating cross-functional training with agencies like the Income Tax and GST departments.

Also Read

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

State Taxes, Excise Department plans to enhance audit enforcement using AI

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

GST Council okays setting up tribunals, specific levy for pan masala firms

Telangana celebrates state formation day, KCR launches 21-day fete

Latest LIVE: High tidal waves hit Gujarat as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Top headlines: Evacuation completed ahead of cyclone, US Fed holds rate

India earned $7,400 mn through medical tourism in last decade: Officials

India unexpectedly cuts import duties on refined soybean, sunflower oils

Ayodhya is one of top priorities of my govt. says UP CM Adityanath

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaTelanganaAssembly elections

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story