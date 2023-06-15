Top headlines: Evacuation completed ahead of cyclone, US Fed holds rate

Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and the Hinduja group, promoter of Ashok Leyland, have joined the race to acquire a significant stake in MG Motor India, a wholly owned arm of Shanghai-headquartered SAIC Motor, investment banking sources told Business Standard on Wednesday. The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW group has already evinced interest to take up to 48 per cent stake in MG Motor India. The company's valuation is pegged at over Rs 8,000 crore, the sources said.