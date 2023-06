Top headlines: Evacuation completed ahead of cyclone, US Fed holds rate

After Accenture announced $3 billion investment for AI, Lenovo on Wednesday declared plans to invest $1 billion over three years in the expansion of infrastructure solutions to accelerate the artificial intelligence (AI) deployment for businesses around the world. This announcement marks Lenovo’s largest AI infrastructure investment in history and will expand the company’s industry- leading AI-ready portfolio of smart devices, infrastructure solutions and services to help accelerate innovation, enabling the use of generative AI and delivering cognitive decisions at scale throughout remote locations across financial, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and smartcity applications. Read more