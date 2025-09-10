Home / India News / Mamata shifts stay to monitor Nepal situation amid network issues

Mamata shifts stay to monitor Nepal situation amid network issues

Trinamool Congress posted a photo of the party supremo sitting in 'Uttarkanya' and monitoring the situation in the riot-hit neighbouring nation

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
While leaving for North Bengal, Banerjee had commented on the unrest in Nepal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day administrative tour of north Bengal, shifted her place of stay from the Kanyashree bungalow to Uttarkanya due to mobile connectivity issues, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"It is reported that there were network issues at the Kanyashree bungalow, which made it difficult for her to stay updated on the developments in Nepal. As a result, the CM shifted to Uttarkanya on Tuesday night to monitor the situation more closely," the official told PTI.

Later, the Trinamool Congress posted a photo of the party supremo sitting in 'Uttarkanya' and monitoring the situation in the riot-hit neighbouring nation.

Uttarkanya is a building in Siliguri which houses the temporary state secretariat for the North Bengal Development Department of West Bengal.  "The unfolding situation in our neighbouring country, Nepal, is a matter of deep concern. Placing the interests of the state above all else, our compassionate Chief Minister, remained at Uttar Kanya State Secretariat through the night, personally monitoring every detail with utmost vigilance," the party posted on X.

Incidentally, while leaving for North Bengal, Banerjee had commented on the unrest in Nepal.

"We love Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. We love all the bordering countries. I also urge residents of Siliguri, Kalimpong, and other areas near the Nepal border to maintain peace. Let Nepal return to normal. We cannot interfere; this is not our matter," Banerjee said at the Kolkata airport here before leaving for north Bengal on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pune blasts case: Bombay HC grants bail to accused after 12 years in jail

PM Modi to meet Mauritius PM in Varanasi, visit Dehradun to survey floods

Delhi govt flags water, electricity issues in 799 schools, calls for action

LIVE news updates: Curfew in force, says Nepal Army; discussions scheduled

Sunjay Kapur assets row: Priya Kapur tells HC Karisma's kids got ₹1,900 cr

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalbengalNepal

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story