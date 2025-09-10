Home / India News / Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body begin fast demanding Ladakh statehood

Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body begin fast demanding Ladakh statehood

Wangchuk said they are being forced to intensify the movement demanding statehood and protection under the sixth schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh as the Centre has not addressed their demands

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk
Wangchuk said the Hill Council elections in Leh are to be held soon and reminded the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre of its promise during the last hill council polls for giving sixth-schedule status to Ladakh. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body on Wednesday announced that they are starting a 35-day fast in Leh over their demands for Ladakh's inclusion under the Constitution's sixth schedule and statehood.

At a press conference, which was preceded by an all-faith prayer service, Wangchuk, a climate activist, educator and Ramon Magsaysay awardee, said they took the decision to go on another fast from Wednesday as no meeting has been called by the Union home ministry with them over their demands in the last two months.

Wangchuk said they are being forced to intensify the movement demanding statehood and protection under the sixth schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh as the Centre has not addressed their demands.

"The talks with the Union government stopped around two months ago. Just as the talks were going to reach a point where discussions about the main demands were going to start, the government has not called another meeting," he said.

Wangchuk said the Hill Council elections in Leh are to be held soon and reminded the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre of its promise during the last hill council polls for giving sixth-schedule status to Ladakh.

"The promise should be fulfilled before the upcoming polls," he said.

Wangchuk also said the fast would be for 35 days and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) would be a "landmark" in their protest.

"The Leh Apex Body held an all-faith prayer service to give the message that our protest is peaceful, non-violent, and our demands are within the ambit of the Indian Constitution," he said.

Topics :Sonam WangchukLadakhHunger strike

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

