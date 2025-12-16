Home / India News / ECI to release SIR draft rolls today: Here's how to check your name

India's voter rolls are undergoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to remove duplicate, fake, or ineligible names, including those of deceased or shifted voters

Special Intensive Revision, SIR
The draft electoral roll will be available both online and offline.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:25 AM IST
The Election Commission of India is set to release the draft electoral rolls for Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal today. In line with the revised timeline issued by the poll panel, the enumeration was completed on December 11.
 
India's voter rolls are undergoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to remove duplicate, fake, or ineligible names, including those of deceased or shifted voters. It also aims to ensure accuracy, include eligible voters, and ensure free and fair elections.
 
Here's how you can check your name in the draft roll and what to do in case your name does not appear on the list. 

SIR draft voter list 2025: How to check your name

The draft electoral roll will be available both online and offline. To check online, voters can search for their name on the Voter Service Portal at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in. After submitting the details, voters can track their application status by entering their mobile number or EPIC (voter ID) number.

What to do if your name is not in SIR draft roll

 
If you cannot find your name in the draft electoral roll, voters need to submit Form 6 along with Annexure-IV to the Booth Level Officer (BLO). This can be done by either visiting the BLO’s office or submitting the form online through voters.eci.gov.in or by using the E-NET App.

SIR draft roll 2025: Documents needed

To apply, applicants need to submit documents to prove their identity, age, and residence. The Election Commission will accept an identity card issued to a state or central government employee or pension holder, a birth certificate, a passport, an educational qualification certificate, a residential certificate issued by an organisation under the state government, a forest rights certificate, a caste certificate, or a family register issued by the local administration.

SIR postponed in 5 states, 1 UT

 
On December 11, the Election Commission postponed the SIR schedule for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The decision came after several extension requests were received from the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs).
 
According to the revised schedule, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are now supposed to submit their respective SIR report by December 19, instead of December 14. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands have been given time until December 23, instead of December 18. Uttar Pradesh will now submit its SIR report on December 31, instead of December 26.
 
Among those states and Union territories whose dates have been extended, only Tamil Nadu is due for an election next year.
 

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

