Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 08:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / EC to share list of dead, absent voters with parties before SIR draft roll

EC to share list of dead, absent voters with parties before SIR draft roll

The draft electoral rolls in these nine states and three Union territories will be published on December 16

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

The EC said the chief electoral officers (CEOs) of the 12 states and Union territories have been asked to share a booth-wise list of absent, shifted and dead or duplicate voters with the booth-level agents (BLAs).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday said the booth-level agents appointed by political parties will be provided with a list of dead, shifted and dead voters before the publication of the draft voters' list in the 12 states and Union territories where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is underway.

The draft electoral rolls in these nine states and three Union territories will be published on December 16.

The EC said the chief electoral officers (CEOs) of the 12 states and Union territories have been asked to share a booth-wise list of absent, shifted and dead or duplicate voters with the booth-level agents (BLAs).

 

These are the voters with whom the booth-level officers (BLOs) could not establish contact despite three attempts.

The EC had followed a similar procedure during the Bihar SIR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah defends SIR, asks if illegal immigrants should vote in India

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registration begins: How students can apply online

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session HIGHLIGHTS: Lok Sabha begins discussion on electoral reforms

Supreme Court, SC

Delhi riots case: SC reserves order on bail pleas of Umar, Imam and others

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Key witness in Sandeshkhali Shahjahan case injured in road mishap, son dead

Topics : Election Commission of India India News Election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmit Shah Defends SIRGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreDigital Ad FraudEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon