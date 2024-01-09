Home / India News / ED chief to meet team members in Kolkata today over Sandeshkhali attack

ED chief to meet team members in Kolkata today over Sandeshkhali attack

Navin, the ED director, arrived in Kolkata on Monday night

Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Enforcement Directorate chief Rahul Navin is scheduled to hold a meeting with its officers here on Tuesday over the attack on an ED team during a raid in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district last week.

The ED unit in the state has already submitted a report to its headquarters about the incident in which three officers were injured and several of their vehicles vandalised, as hundreds of supporters of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh attacked them on January 5 when the team went to conduct the raid.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The head of the ED will chair a meeting regarding the attack. Discussions will also be held on the progress of others investigations, an officer of the probe agency told PTI.

Navin, the ED director, arrived in Kolkata on Monday night.

The attack took place when the ED team went to Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali for a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the state's ration system.

The ED has already lodged a complaint at the Nazat police station in connection with the assault. The family of the accused TMC leader, and the state police have also registered separate complaints against the central probe agency.

Also Read

Police confirmed 10 deaths in panchayat poll-related violence: Bengal SEC

ED officers assaulted by TMC leader's loyalists during raid in Bengal

Police complaint against Amit Malviya for social media post on Bengal CM

Parl security breach: Police questions friend of key accused in Bengal

Jyotipriyo Mallick: From Mamata loyalist to "scam-tainted" minister

SC grants bail to children of Delhi govt officer in minor's assault case

As India-Maldives row heats up, all you need to know about Lakshadweep

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: History, importance, theme, venue, & details

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Here are the top 10 highlights

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateWest BengalAgenciescentral agenciesTMCAll India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story