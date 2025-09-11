ED conducts raids across multiple states in ₹650 crore fake ITC case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multi-state searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged fake GST input tax credit claim of ₹650 crore, official sources said.

The raids were being carried out at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Telangana by the Guwahati office of the federal probe agency, sources said.

The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.