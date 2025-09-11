Home / India News / Delhi Police uncover Pakistan links in terror module, five arrested

Delhi Police uncover Pakistan links in terror module, five arrested

The police have also recovered some parts used in the making of IEDs

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail
Raids were carried out across four to five states, with nearly eight suspects questioned. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Police Special Cell has uncovered Pakistani links to a terror module and arrested three more suspects, taking the total number of arrests to five. The other two suspects were arrested earlier.

The police have also recovered some parts used in the making of IEDs.

Sources said the accused were in touch with handlers based in Pakistan through multiple social media accounts, which are now being verified.

According to investigators, the group's key member, Ashraf Danish, was operating the module from India while maintaining contact with Pakistan-based individuals via encrypted and social media platforms. The probe has revealed that the suspects used these channels to radicalise youth in India and recruit them into their network.

Police sources said the group also ran multiple online groups aimed at spreading communal hatred and disturbing religious harmony.

Raids were carried out across four to five states, with nearly eight suspects questioned. So far, five suspected terrorists have been arrested, including two from Delhi and one from Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad, and Ranchi each, they said.

From Danish's possession, the Special Cell recovered a country-made pistol, live ammunition, chemicals including hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, sulphur powder, copper sheets, ball bearings, strip wires, electronic circuits, laptops, mobile phones, and cash. Officials suspect these materials were meant for making weapons and explosives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Death toll in Nepal Gen Z agitation rises to 30

PM to conduct aerial survey of Uttarakhand's disaster-affected areas today

Delhi to remain partly cloudy today; heavy rain likely across India

MP bags ₹14,600 cr investment proposals at Kolkata business meet: CM Yadav

Steve Waugh-backed Australia Essence launches nine luxury brands in India

Topics :Delhi PolicePakistan Arrest

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story