Delhi Police uncover Pakistan links in terror module, five arrested

The Delhi Police Special Cell has uncovered Pakistani links to a terror module and arrested three more suspects, taking the total number of arrests to five. The other two suspects were arrested earlier.
The police have also recovered some parts used in the making of IEDs.
Sources said the accused were in touch with handlers based in Pakistan through multiple social media accounts, which are now being verified.
According to investigators, the group's key member, Ashraf Danish, was operating the module from India while maintaining contact with Pakistan-based individuals via encrypted and social media platforms. The probe has revealed that the suspects used these channels to radicalise youth in India and recruit them into their network.
Police sources said the group also ran multiple online groups aimed at spreading communal hatred and disturbing religious harmony.
Raids were carried out across four to five states, with nearly eight suspects questioned. So far, five suspected terrorists have been arrested, including two from Delhi and one from Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad, and Ranchi each, they said.
From Danish's possession, the Special Cell recovered a country-made pistol, live ammunition, chemicals including hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, sulphur powder, copper sheets, ball bearings, strip wires, electronic circuits, laptops, mobile phones, and cash. Officials suspect these materials were meant for making weapons and explosives.
