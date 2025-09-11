Delhi Police uncover Pakistan links in terror module, five arrested

The Delhi Police Special Cell has uncovered Pakistani links to a terror module and arrested three more suspects, taking the total number of arrests to five. The other two suspects were arrested earlier.

The police have also recovered some parts used in the making of IEDs.

Sources said the accused were in touch with handlers based in Pakistan through multiple social media accounts, which are now being verified.

According to investigators, the group's key member, Ashraf Danish, was operating the module from India while maintaining contact with Pakistan-based individuals via encrypted and social media platforms. The probe has revealed that the suspects used these channels to radicalise youth in India and recruit them into their network.