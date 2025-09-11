Delhi to remain partly cloudy today; heavy rain likely across India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies with sustained surface winds of 20–30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, for Thursday. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, while minimums will range from 24 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius. Delhi is likely to remain dry this week, with cloudy skies persisting until Saturday.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement has resumed on Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge after the Yamuna’s water level fell below the danger mark. The bridge, closed since 2 September after the river crossed danger levels, reopened on Monday night, easing connectivity and traffic diversions.

Weekly weather forecast for Delhi Delhi is set to experience warm weather this week with strong surface winds likely. However, no alerts have been issued. Skies will turn mostly cloudy by midweek before shifting to partly cloudy conditions later. Humidity levels are expected to range from 50 per cent to 80 per cent, adding to the discomfort despite the absence of rain or extreme weather. Delhi air quality remains satisfactory Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Thursday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 88 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On 10 September, the 24-hour average AQI was 80. In the National Capital Region (NCR), AQI readings were: Gurugram: 66, Noida: 82, Greater Noida: 124, and Ghaziabad: 108.

CPCB AQI classification: 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very Poor 401–500: Severe Weather update for India Northeast India: Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may see very heavy rain from 12–16 September, while Assam and Meghalaya may experience it between 13–16 September. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive heavy rainfall on 11 and 13 September. Odisha may see very heavy rain on 11 September. Northwest India: East Uttar Pradesh may receive heavy rainfall between 11–16 September. Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand may experience heavy rainfall between 12–15 September.