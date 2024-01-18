Home / India News / ED conducts raids at seven places in Kolkata in Bengal school jobs scam

ED conducts raids at seven places in Kolkata in Bengal school jobs scam

Raids are being held at the residences and offices of those who allegedly "acted as middlemen" in the scam

Representative image
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 10:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday started conducting raids simultaneously at seven places in and around Kolkata in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment in schools of West Bengal, a senior officer said.

Raids are being held at the residences and offices of those who allegedly "acted as middlemen" in the scam, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"These middlemen used to collect money and transfer it to various addresses. We are conducting raids at residences and offices used by them," the ED officer told PTI.

Accompanied by a huge number of central forces, the ED officers started search operations at New Town and Nayabad on the eastern fringes of Kolkata, he said.

Family members of the alleged middlemen are being questioned, he said, adding that ED officers are yet to enter one of the offices of a middleman since it was closed.

Also Read

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

Adhir slams Mamata over ED summons to Abhishek in coal 'scam' case

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Jyotipriyo Mallick: From Mamata loyalist to "scam-tainted" minister

Three BSF personnel sustain bullet injuries in mob attack in Manipur

Ayodhya Mandir LIVE: Ram Lalla idol reaches temple ahead of consecration

Fog affects visibility, rail traffic in parts of north, northeast India

LIVE: Monetary policy has to remain actively disinflationary, says RBI guv

India on track to surpass SDG 1.2 target by 2030, says Kamboj at UNDP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeEnforcement DirectorateWest BengalTMCAll India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story