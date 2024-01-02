Home / India News / ED conducts searches in money laundering case against AAP MLA Khan

ED conducts searches in money laundering case against AAP MLA Khan

The raids are being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said

It said a CBI FIR and three Delhi Police complaints formed the basis of the ED action against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (Photo: Agencies)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday undertook fresh searches at about four-five premises in the national capital as part of a money laundering probe against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan linked to alleged irregularities in recruitment of staff for the Delhi Waqf Board, official sources said.

The raids are being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

About four-five premises are being covered by the ED officials, they said.

The agency had in October raided the premises of the 49-year-old legislator who represents the Okhla constituency in the Delhi assembly. It had also arrested three of his alleged associates in this case in November.

The ED had alleged that Khan acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in cash from illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested these for purchasing immovable assets in the name of his associates.

"The searches (in October) were conducted in the case related to illegal recruitment of staff in Delhi Waqf Board and illegal personal gains by way of unfairly leasing out of Waqf Board properties during the chairmanship of the board by Amantullah Khan during 2018-2022," the agency had claimed in a statement.

It said a CBI FIR and three Delhi Police complaints formed the basis of the ED action against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA.

Khan, the ED said, "acquired huge proceeds of crime out of the said criminal activities in cash and this cash amount was invested in purchase of various immovable properties in Delhi in the name of his associates."

Several "incriminating" materials in the form of physical and digital evidence were seized during the raids which "indicate" the role of Khan in the offence of money laundering, it said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had alleged there was a campaign underway to end the AAP and asserted that false cases are being filed against party leaders.

Also Read

Amanatullah acquired huge cash from illegal recruitment in Waqf Board: ED

AAP holds protest against action of central agencies against its leaders

False cases being filed on AAP leaders, campaign to end party: Kejriwal

AAP claims BJP wants to finish party, after Kejriwal summoned by ED

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

Bank Holidays in January 2024: Banks to remain closed for 16 days

Truck driver strike Day 2: Long queues outside petrol pumps in cities

Bus-truck collision in Odisha kills both drivers, one passenger; 20 injured

Centre stands with those affected in Tamil Nadu: PM Modi after Michaung

Metros in India have less than 50% projected ridership, says IIT-D report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateAAPPolitics

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story