Truck driver strike Day 2: Long queues outside petrol pumps in cities

The recently introduced Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) replaced colonial-era IPC, which imposed heavy penalties for hit-and-run cases. The Motorists involved in various road accidents flee the scent without informing the incident to the authorities. Under this new law, individuals, who are responsible for such incidents may face imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

In Maharashtra, the government has urged people to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders to mitigate potential shortages.

The impact of the nationwide strike extends beyond LPG affecting vital petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and kerosene as outlined to police commissioners and superintendents of police by the Maharashtra Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Protection Department.

Gujarat is also not unaffected by the nationwide strike of heavy vehicle drivers as they strategically placed vehicles to block highways passing through Valsad, Gir Somnath, Kheda, Bharuch, and Mehsana districts leading to disruption on routes such as the Mehsana-Ambaji highway in the Mehsana and the Ahmedabad-Indore highway in Kheda.

Protestors also blocked highways, causing delays and a 10-km traffic jam on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara highway near Kanera Village.

Some parts of Rajasthan are also facing problems as traffic jams are reported on the major highway routes, including the Dholpur-Karauli routes, which include Udaipur-Nathdwara route, Sawai Madhopur-Kota Lalsot route, Anupgarh-Gaganagar and other routes.