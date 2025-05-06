Civil defence mock drill: What it is and what to expect during May 7

Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday directed several states to carry out mock drills on Wednesday . These drills will involve activating air-raid warning sirens and training civilians in civil defence measures for protection during a ‘hostile attack’.

The exercises will take place in 244 designated 'civil defence districts' nationwide and will include implementing crash blackout procedures, swiftly camouflaging critical infrastructure, and updating evacuation strategies.

Civil defence mock drill planned by MHA

The exercise is being conducted under the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, and was announced by the MHA on May 2. The mock drill has been planned by authorities to assess civilian preparedness. Such a large-scale mock drill will be taking place for the first time since the 1971 Bangladesh war.

What is a civil defence mock drill?

A civil defence mock drill is a preparedness exercise which seeks to identify strengths, weaknesses, and gaps in the current civil defence preparedness during emergencies like war, missile attacks, or aerial strikes.

The aim is to test the preparedness and efficiency of the current civil defence mechanisms at the state and local levels. The exercise aims to evaluate the response capabilities of various agencies, their coordination, and the public’s preparedness to handle different types of emergencies.

The drill will simulate scenarios like coordinated terrorist attacks, chemical incidents, and evacuation procedures. State disaster response forces, local police, fire departments, and medical teams are expected to take part in these operations.

What will happen during the mock drill on May 7?

On May 7, mock drills will be conducted in officially designated civil defence districts in coordination with state and local authorities. The public may experience brief power outages, blackout simulations, loud sirens, and limited access to certain public spaces. Temporary traffic diversions may also occur in some areas.

Participants will include Civil defence wardens, home guards, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) members, and school and college students.

Expect outages and simulated emergencies

During the mock drill, you might encounter brief power outages, mobile signal disruptions, and traffic rerouting. Authorities could carry out evacuation drills and make public announcements. In certain regions, police and paramilitary forces may stage simulations of a war-like scenario.

Things to remember during the civil defence mock drill

- Pay attention only to official announcements on the internet, radio, or television.

- Do not panic. Stay calm, even if sirens sound or blackout measures are implemented.

- Follow instructions given by police, civil defence personnel, or volunteers during the drill.

- Avoid restricted areas cordoned off for the exercise.

- Keep a basic emergency kit handy with essentials like water, a flashlight, and basic medical supplies.

What is the motive behind conducting the mock drill?

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the mock drill aims to:

- Train civilians, students, and others in civil defence techniques for protection during a hostile attack.

- Check the readiness of control rooms and shadow control centres.

- Evaluate the performance of air raid warning systems.

- Activate and test hotline/radio communication links with the Indian Air Force.

- Enable early camouflage of critical plants and installations.

- Implement crash blackout procedures.

- Assess the activation and effectiveness of civil defence services, including wardens, firefighting, rescue, and depot operations.

India’s response to Pahalgam attack so far

India implemented several diplomatic measures following the terror attack in Baisaran, including suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty , stopping cross-border trade via the Attari Integrated Check Post, and revoking the Saarc Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.