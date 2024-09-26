Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / ED files reply to bail plea of Satyendar Jain, hearing set for next week

ED files reply to bail plea of Satyendar Jain, hearing set for next week

Advocate Vivek Jain appeared for Satyendar Jain and informed the court that the reply has been received an hour ago

Enforcement Directorate, ED
ED filed a reply to bail plea of former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Photo: X @dir_ed
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 7:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a reply to bail plea of former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Special CBI judge Rakesh Syal granted time to counsel for Jain to argue the matter and listed the matter on October 5 along with the main case.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Advocate Vivek Jain appeared for Satyendar Jain and informed the court that the reply has been received an hour ago.

Jain was arrested in May 2022 by the ED in a money laundering case.

It is stated that Supreme court has said that accused can't be incarcerated for indefinite time during pendency of trial.

His default bail plea is pending before Delhi High Court.

More From This Section

Professors, batchmates recall new Sri Lanka PM Harini's Hindu College days

Mumbai's first underground Metro gears up for partial launch in October

Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

Heavy rains create havoc in Mumbai, disrupt airport ops; IMD issues alerts

Jharkhand CM writes to PM, says uncleared Rs 1.36 trn dues affecting state

His earlier bail application, interim bail applications were dismissed by the trial court.

However, he was granted Interim bail by the Supreme Court on health grounds.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested him on May 30, 2022. He was sent to judicial custody after interrogation by the ED.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ED to respond to Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

France, US working on plan for 21-day ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah

Ukrainian prez Zelenskyy urges UN to put pressure on Russia to end war

Haryana CM Saini exudes confidence in BJP's return to power for third term

AAP govt, LG blame each other for delay in completing 24 hospital projects

Topics :Satyendar JainEnforcement Directoratemoney laundering caseAAP

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story