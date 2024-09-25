Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

Atishi said that the Kejriwal government not only implemented minimum wages through court, but also ensured its revision twice every year, despite obstruction by the BJP

Atishi marlena, Atishi
Atishi Marlena, Chief Minister of Delhi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced Rs 18,066 in minimum wage for unskilled, Rs 19,929 for semi-skilled, and Rs 21,917 for skilled workers in the unorganised sector.

In her first press conference after taking charge as the Delhi CM, Atishi said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government implemented minimum wages for city labourers which were "highest" in the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She accused the BJP of being "anti poor" and claimed that the minimum wages in states ruled by the saffron party were "perhaps half of what was being paid in Delhi."

Atishi said that the Kejriwal government not only implemented minimum wages through court, but also ensured its revision twice every year, despite obstruction by the BJP.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AAP leader Atishi Marlena takes charge as eighth chief minister of Delhi

BJP leaders extend wishes to Atishi, say Delhiites expect nothing from her

News updates: PM Modi arrives in US to participate in the Quad summit

13 portfolios for Delhi CM Atishi, Bharadwaj in charge of 8, others retain

Atishi hails Kejriwal's morality, urges Delhiites to make him CM again

Topics :Atishi MarlenaAAP governmentAam Aadmi PartyDelhi governmentminimum wages

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story