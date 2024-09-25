Heavy rains create havoc in Mumbai, disrupt airport ops; IMD issues alerts

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, affecting flight operations at the Mumbai airport as two flights were diverted while seven flights aborted landing.

Air India flight AI-656, which departed from Rajkot, was diverted to Ahmedabad due to torrential rains and strong winds.

An IndiGo flight 6E1052 from Bangkok was diverted to the same city due to wind shear.

By evening, around seven flights had carried out a go-around due to weather conditions.

Schools and colleges were directed to shut on Thursday following heavy rains in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for multiple districts in Maharashtra, including Thane, Mumbai, Pune, among others.