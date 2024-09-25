Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Heavy rains create havoc in Mumbai, disrupt airport ops; IMD issues alerts

Schools and colleges were directed to shut on Thursday following heavy rains in the city

Mumbai: Pedestrians cross a road amid rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Pedestrians cross a road amid rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:14 PM IST
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, affecting flight operations at the Mumbai airport as two flights were diverted while seven flights aborted landing.

Air India flight AI-656, which departed from Rajkot, was diverted to Ahmedabad due to torrential rains and strong winds.

An IndiGo flight 6E1052 from Bangkok was diverted to the same city due to wind shear.

By evening, around seven flights had carried out a go-around due to weather conditions.

Schools and colleges were directed to shut on Thursday following heavy rains in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for multiple districts in Maharashtra, including Thane, Mumbai, Pune, among others.

Parts of Pune witnessed torrential rainfall.

“It was all vivid proof of the lack of any accountability in government, the reluctance of those who can to speak up to demand better… God alone knows why they (common man) deserve the services of these incompetent, unaccountable, arrogant public servants,” Rajiv Bajaj, chief executive officer (CEO), Bajaj Auto, told Business Standard while referring to the state of affairs following heavy rains in Pune.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

