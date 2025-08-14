ED freezes mule accounts worth ₹110 cr in PMLA case against Parimatch

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has frozen ₹110 crore kept in mule bank accounts in connection with a money laundering case against Parimatch, a Cyprus-based “illegal” online betting platform. The agency also seized at least 1,200 credit cards during searches on its Indian operations.

The platform, according to the ED, gained prominence through an “aggressive” marketing strategy, including sports sponsorships and celebrity endorsements. It is accused of cheating investors by luring them with high returns and generating over ₹3,000 crore in a year.

Surrogate advertising and foreign payments

In a statement, the ED said, “They also set up Indian entities to run surrogate advertisements under the names ‘Parimatch Sports’ and ‘Parimatch News’. Payments to these agencies were made via foreign inward remittances.”

Searches were carried out at 17 locations across Mumbai, Noida, Jaipur, Surat, Madurai, Kanpur, and Hyderabad. The case was registered on August 12 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following an FIR filed by the cyber police station of Mumbai Police against the company’s website. Alleged modus operandi According to the ED, Parimatch routed funds from users through mule accounts using various strategies nationwide. In one instance, deposits into mule accounts were withdrawn in Tamil Nadu and handed to hawala operators, who recharged virtual wallets of a UK-based company. These wallets were then used to buy cryptocurrency under mule crypto accounts operated by Parimatch agents.