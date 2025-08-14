Home / India News / ED freezes mule accounts worth ₹110 cr in PMLA case against Parimatch

ED freezes mule accounts worth ₹110 cr in PMLA case against Parimatch

The Cyprus-based betting platform is accused of duping investors with high-return promises, generating over ₹3,000 crore annually, and routing funds via mule accounts

Enforcement Directorate, ED
According to the ED, Parimatch routed funds from users through mule accounts using various strategies nationwide | Photo: X @dir_ed
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has frozen ₹110 crore kept in mule bank accounts in connection with a money laundering case against Parimatch, a Cyprus-based “illegal” online betting platform. The agency also seized at least 1,200 credit cards during searches on its Indian operations.
 
The platform, according to the ED, gained prominence through an “aggressive” marketing strategy, including sports sponsorships and celebrity endorsements. It is accused of cheating investors by luring them with high returns and generating over ₹3,000 crore in a year.
 

Surrogate advertising and foreign payments

 
In a statement, the ED said, “They also set up Indian entities to run surrogate advertisements under the names ‘Parimatch Sports’ and ‘Parimatch News’. Payments to these agencies were made via foreign inward remittances.”
 
Searches were carried out at 17 locations across Mumbai, Noida, Jaipur, Surat, Madurai, Kanpur, and Hyderabad. The case was registered on August 12 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following an FIR filed by the cyber police station of Mumbai Police against the company’s website.
 

Alleged modus operandi

 
According to the ED, Parimatch routed funds from users through mule accounts using various strategies nationwide. In one instance, deposits into mule accounts were withdrawn in Tamil Nadu and handed to hawala operators, who recharged virtual wallets of a UK-based company. These wallets were then used to buy cryptocurrency under mule crypto accounts operated by Parimatch agents.
 
The agency said Parimatch engaged domestic money transfer (DMT) agents in western India. Mule accounts managed by these agents were also used to make payments via mule credit cards to Parimatch representatives.
 

Use of unlicensed payment companies

 
The ED alleged that Parimatch used payment companies whose applications for payment aggregator licences were rejected by the Reserve Bank of India. Operating as technology service providers, these companies offered their application programming interface (API) to facilitate fund transfers for the betting platform.
 
Funds received via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) were allegedly layered and disguised as e-commerce proceeds, chargebacks, vendor payments, and other transactions to conceal their origin.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

16 BSF personnel awarded gallantry medals for 'Operation Sindoor'

10 dead after cloudburst in J&K's Chositi, rescue operations underway

SC asks ECI to detail docs considered in 2003 Bihar electoral roll revision

'Completely vague': SC on plea to return captive elephants kept in Vantara

Delhi traffic advisory for August 15: Check roads closed, diversion points

Topics :Enforcement DirectoratePMLA caseInvestorsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story