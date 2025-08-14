Delhi traffic advisory for August 15: Check roads closed, diversion points

Authorities have urged people to plan their travel in advance as large gatherings and road closures are expected across Delhi and nearby areas.

Independence Day: Traffic Restrictions in Delhi

Red Fort area (4.00 am to 10.00 am)

Several key roads around the Red Fort will be closed to the public during the morning hours.

Closed roads: • Netaji Subhash Marg (Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk) • Lothian Road (GPO to Chatta Rail Chowk) • SP Mukherjee Marg (HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk) • Chandni Chowk (Fountain Chowk to Red Fort) • Nishad Raj Marg • Esplanade Road • Ring Road (Rajghat to ISBT Kashmere Gate) • Outer Ring Road (ISBT Kashmere Gate to Salimgarh Bypass) Roads to avoid: • Ring Road (ISBT to Rajghat) • Wazirabad to ITO • Outer Ring Road, Vikas Marg (ITO to Red Fort) • Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Nizamuddin Bridge to ISBT) Additional restrictions:

• Goods vehicles will be banned from midnight (Thursday) to 11:00 am • Local buses will follow diversion routes • No parking near major roads in the area Chhatrasal Stadium area (From 6:00 am onwards) Diversion points: • Hakikat Nagar Nala Road • Kingsway Camp Chowk • U-turn at Bhama Shah Chowk • Model Town-II/III H-Point • Nanak Piau Gurudwara • Stadium Road/GTK Road T-point Roads to avoid: • Mall Road (near the stadium) • Stadium Road • Brahma Kumari Marg • Bhama Shah Road • Old GT Karnal Road

Delhi-NCR traffic advisories Noida • Goods vehicle entry into Delhi will be restricted from 10:00 pm on August 14 until the events end • Suggested route: Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway Ghaziabad • Commercial vehicles will not be allowed into Delhi from NH9 (UP Gate), Dabur Tiraha, Mohan Nagar, Bhopura Border, Loni Border, and other major entry points • Restrictions apply from 10:00 pm on August 14 until celebrations conclude on August 15 Gurugram • Traffic curbs will be in place from 5:00 pm on August 14 to 1:30 pm on August 15 • Commuters should use the KMP Expressway for inter-state travel