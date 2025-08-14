Home / India News / Delhi traffic advisory for August 15: Check roads closed, diversion points

Delhi traffic advisory for August 15: Check roads closed, diversion points

Delhi Traffic Police has issued road closures and diversion routes for August 15; commuters are advised to plan travel in advance to avoid delays during Independence Day events

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam
Several key roads around the Red Fort will be closed to the public during the morning hours on August 15. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi Traffic Police has released detailed advisory for commuters ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his address to the nation from the Red Fort, while Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will unfurl the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium. 
Authorities have urged people to plan their travel in advance as large gatherings and road closures are expected across Delhi and nearby areas.
 

Independence Day: Traffic Restrictions in Delhi

Red Fort area (4.00 am to 10.00 am)

 
Several key roads around the Red Fort will be closed to the public during the morning hours.
  Closed roads:
• Netaji Subhash Marg (Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk)
• Lothian Road (GPO to Chatta Rail Chowk)
• SP Mukherjee Marg (HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk)
• Chandni Chowk (Fountain Chowk to Red Fort)
• Nishad Raj Marg
• Esplanade Road
• Ring Road (Rajghat to ISBT Kashmere Gate)
• Outer Ring Road (ISBT Kashmere Gate to Salimgarh Bypass)
 
Roads to avoid:
• Ring Road (ISBT to Rajghat)
• Wazirabad to ITO
• Outer Ring Road, Vikas Marg (ITO to Red Fort)
• Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Nizamuddin Bridge to ISBT)
 
Additional restrictions:
• Goods vehicles will be banned from midnight (Thursday) to 11:00 am
• Local buses will follow diversion routes
• No parking near major roads in the area
 

  Chhatrasal Stadium area (From 6:00 am onwards)

Diversion points:
• Hakikat Nagar Nala Road
• Kingsway Camp Chowk
• U-turn at Bhama Shah Chowk
• Model Town-II/III H-Point
• Nanak Piau Gurudwara
• Stadium Road/GTK Road T-point
 
Roads to avoid:
• Mall Road (near the stadium)
• Stadium Road
• Brahma Kumari Marg
• Bhama Shah Road
 

Delhi-NCR traffic advisories

Noida

• Goods vehicle entry into Delhi will be restricted from 10:00 pm on August 14 until the events end
• Suggested route: Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway
 

Ghaziabad

• Commercial vehicles will not be allowed into Delhi from NH9 (UP Gate), Dabur Tiraha, Mohan Nagar, Bhopura Border, Loni Border, and other major entry points
• Restrictions apply from 10:00 pm on August 14 until celebrations conclude on August 15
 

Gurugram

• Traffic curbs will be in place from 5:00 pm on August 14 to 1:30 pm on August 15
• Commuters should use the KMP Expressway for inter-state travel
• Parking will only be allowed in designated areas 
 

  Public appeal

The Delhi Traffic Police has requested citizens to cooperate with traffic management measures, use public transport where possible, and avoid restricted areas to ensure smooth Independence Day celebrations.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EC notice to NDA MP, her MLC husband for possessing two voter cards

August 15 or 16? Here's when Janmashtami 2025 will actually be celebrated

71% people back SC's verdict of removing stray dogs from Delhi: Report

Nimisha Priya on death row: SC told talks ongoing, no immediate threat

Delhi HC to hear AAP's plea for Kejriwal's residence on August 25

Topics :Independence DayDelhi Traffic PoliceDelhi trafficDelhi-NCRGurgaon trafficBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story