Delhi traffic advisory for August 15: Check roads closed, diversion points

• Goods vehicle entry into Delhi will be restricted from 10:00 pm on August 14 until the events end
• Suggested route: Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway
Ghaziabad
• Commercial vehicles will not be allowed into Delhi from NH9 (UP Gate), Dabur Tiraha, Mohan Nagar, Bhopura Border, Loni Border, and other major entry points
• Restrictions apply from 10:00 pm on August 14 until celebrations conclude on August 15
Gurugram
• Traffic curbs will be in place from 5:00 pm on August 14 to 1:30 pm on August 15
• Commuters should use the KMP Expressway for inter-state travel
• Parking will only be allowed in designated areas
Public appeal
The Delhi Traffic Police has requested citizens to cooperate with traffic management measures, use public transport where possible, and avoid restricted areas to ensure smooth Independence Day celebrations.
