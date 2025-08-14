Home / India News / 16 BSF personnel awarded gallantry medals for 'Operation Sindoor'

16 BSF personnel awarded gallantry medals for 'Operation Sindoor'

Among the medal winners are a deputy commandant rank officer, two assistant commandants and an inspector

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army
The paramilitary force is tasked with guarding the India-Pakistan border along the western flank of the country. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
Sixteen Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been awarded gallantry medals for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" during Operation Sindoor.

The paramilitary force is tasked with guarding the India-Pakistan border along the western flank of the country.

"This Independence Day, 16 Brave Seema Praharis (border guards) are being awarded Gallantry Medals for their conspicuous bravery & unmatched valour, for being resolute & steadfast during the Ops Sindoor.

"The medals are a testament to the Nation's faith & trust reposed in the India's First Line of Defence: The Border Security Force," the BSF said in a social media post.

Among the medal winners are a deputy commandant rank officer, two assistant commandants and an inspector.

Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7 to 10 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

