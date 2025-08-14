Home / India News / 10 dead after cloudburst in J&K's Chositi, rescue operations underway

10 dead after cloudburst in J&K's Chositi, rescue operations underway

The cloudburst struck Chasoti, the last village that can be reached by road along the route of the Machail Mata Yatra

Cloudburst, chositi, kishtwar
The cloudburst struck Chasoti, the last village that can be reached by road on the way to the shrine. (Photo: PTI/Screengrab)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
At least 10 people have died after a massive cloudburst hit Chositi in the Paddar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday. The incident occurred along the route of the Machail Mata Yatra, news agency PTI reported.
 
The cloudburst struck Chasoti, the last village that can be reached by road on the way to the shrine. Officials told PTI that the annual pilgrimage to the shrine has been stopped after the incident. All available resources are being sent to the area, and a large rescue and relief operation is now underway.
 
  Union minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, soon after receiving information from the Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma.
 
In a post on X, Singh wrote, "Massive cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made. My office receiving regular updates, all possible assistance will be provided."
 

J&K cloudburst: Relief efforts underway

 
According to Singh, teams have been sent to the site to assess the damage, carry out rescue operations, and provide medical help to those affected.
 
The Office of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir posted on X, "Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected (sic)."
 
Officials told PTI that Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh are on their way to the cloudburst-hit area to oversee the rescue work. A team led by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Padder has already reached the spot.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC asks ECI to detail docs considered in 2003 Bihar electoral roll revision

'Completely vague': SC on plea to return captive elephants kept in Vantara

Delhi traffic advisory for August 15: Check roads closed, diversion points

EC notice to NDA MP, her MLC husband for possessing two voter cards

August 15 or 16? Here's when Janmashtami 2025 will actually be celebrated

Topics :Jammu and KashmirKishtwarBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story