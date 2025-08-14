10 dead after cloudburst in J&K's Chositi, rescue operations underway

At least 10 people have died after a massive cloudburst hit Chositi in the Paddar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday. The incident occurred along the route of the Machail Mata Yatra, news agency PTI reported.

The cloudburst struck Chasoti, the last village that can be reached by road on the way to the shrine. Officials told PTI that the annual pilgrimage to the shrine has been stopped after the incident. All available resources are being sent to the area, and a large rescue and relief operation is now underway.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, soon after receiving information from the Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "Massive cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made. My office receiving regular updates, all possible assistance will be provided." J&K cloudburst: Relief efforts underway According to Singh, teams have been sent to the site to assess the damage, carry out rescue operations, and provide medical help to those affected. The Office of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir posted on X, "Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected (sic)."