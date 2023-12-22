Home / India News / ED issues third summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy 'scam' case

ED issues third summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy 'scam' case

This is the third notice to Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summons for November 2 and December 21

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning for January 3 in the excise policy-linked money laundering investigation, sources said Friday.

This is the third notice to Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summons for November 2 and December 21.

The chief minister is currently undertaking a Vipassana meditation course.

While refusing to depose on the second summons, Kejriwal wrote to the investigating officer of the case that the notice issued against him for personal appearance was "not in consonance with the law" and it should be withdrawn.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

