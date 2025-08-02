ED makes first arrest in ₹3,000-crore loan fraud case against Anil Ambani

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday has made its first arrest in ₹3,000-crore loan fraud case against Anil Ambani, according to a report by India Today. Managing Director of Biswal Tradelink Pvt Ltd (BTPL), Partha Sarathi Biswal, was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED has uncovered that BTPL allegedly received ₹5.4 crore from Reliance Power Ltd—a company owned by Anil Ambani—for facilitating the fake bank guarantee. This financial trail, officials say, is a key element linking BTPL’s fraudulent operations to Ambani’s corporate network

The arrest was made a day after ED had issued a lookout notice against Anil Ambani in connection with the case.