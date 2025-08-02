Former MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

According to PTI, Revanna told the court that he had done nothing wrong and that his only mistake was his "fast" rise in politics.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as domestic help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district. She was allegedly raped twice, at the farmhouse in Hassan and at a residence in Bengaluru, in 2021, and the act was recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.