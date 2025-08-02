Home / India News / Former MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

Former MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

The Special Court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat also imposed a total fine of ₹10 lakh on the accused

Prajwal Revanna (File Photo)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Former MP and suspended Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) leader Prajwal Revanna gets sentenced to life imprisonment by a Special Court in a rape case on Saturday.
 
The Special Court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat also imposed a total fine of ₹10 lakh on the accused. 
The court had on Friday convicted Revanna in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him and reserved the sentencing for Saturday. 
The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as domestic help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district. She was allegedly raped twice, at the farmhouse in Hassan and at a residence in Bengaluru, in 2021, and the act was recorded by the accused on his mobile phone. 
According to PTI, Revanna told the court that he had done nothing wrong and that his only mistake was his "fast" rise in politics.
 
He broke down in court as he appealed to the judge for a lesser sentence. He said he is a BE Mechanical graduate and has always passed on merit.
 
"...they say that I have raped multiple women, but none of the women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came six days prior to election (Lok Sabha polls last year)...the prosecution side brought them purposefully and made them give a complaint," Prajwal told the court. 
Pointing out that the woman (the victim) had not informed anyone, including her husband or relatives,  about the alleged rape, he said she came forward with a complaint only after certain videos were circulated.
 
Stating that he will bow down to the court's conviction, Prajwal said, "I have a family, I have not seen my mother and father for six months now.....please give me a less sentence is what I request the court."
 
"The only mistake I made in my life is growing fast in politics," Prajwal, arrested in May last year upon his arrival from Germany, told the court. 
Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD (S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda.
 
 

Topics :JDSRape casesLife imprisonment

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

