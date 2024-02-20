Home / India News / ED nabs middleman in SSC scam, conducts searches in Jute Mill PF scam

ED nabs middleman in SSC scam, conducts searches in Jute Mill PF scam

Meanwhile, the ED on Monday started search operations at the office of a Jute Mill owner in the outstanding provident fund dues scam, he added

Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested one person who was allegedly working as a middleman in in West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, an officer said on Tuesday.

The person, who was earlier apprehended by the CBI in the same case in 2022 and later released, was arrested after at least 10 hours of grilling and searches at his home and office in the New Town by the ED officers, he said.

"He was arrested late Monday night. We have evidence of his acting as a middleman in the scam. He will be produced at a city court today", the ED officer said.

After the 2022 arrest by the CBI, the accused was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the ED on Monday started search operations at the office of a Jute Mill owner in the outstanding provident fund dues scam, he added.

Accompanied by a huge team of central forces the ED officers raided the office and residence of the Jute Mill owner in Sankrail and Ballygunge respectively, he said, adding that the unpaid dues of the PF have gone up to Rs 21 crore.

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateSSC examSSC paper leak caseSSC paper leak

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

