HAL, DRDO to begin Rs 60,000 crore Sukhoi fighter jet fleet upgrade

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with support from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will be involved in the Rs 60,000 crore worth upgrade of the Su-30MKI fighter jet fleet, according to a report by the Economic Times (ET). The project, approved by the defence ministry, aims to enhance the aircraft's capabilities with new radars, mission control systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and integration of new weapon systems.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director CB Ananthakrishnan confirmed with ET that there would be significant private sector involvement, positioning HAL as the lead integrator for the upgrade.

The project is divided into two phases, with the first focusing on installing new avionics and radars, while the second phase concentrates on flight control systems. Indigenous systems will replace several Russian-origin components, reflecting India's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Key upgrades include the installation of a new indigenous radar system to enhance target detection and engagement capabilities, addressing previous concerns about radar performance. Additionally, the aircraft will be equipped with a new electronic warfare system to counter incoming threats and disrupt enemy communication. The integration of indigenous infrared search and track systems will significantly improve air-to-air and air-to-ground targeting capabilities.

The Air Force anticipates commencing work on integrating the new systems within this year. Approximately 90 fighters are slated for upgrade in the initial phase, which will be entirely conducted in India. India's initial order of 272 Su-30MKI jets from Russia forms the backbone of the Air Force's fighter fleet, with an additional order for 12 jets cleared last year.

HAL will manufacture these jets, incorporating over 50 per cent indigenous content. With over 600 Su-27/30 type aircraft manufactured globally, countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Algeria present a significant export market for these upgrades.