Home / India News / ED produces Balaji before city court after custody ends, remand till Aug 25

Press Trust of India Chennai
Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday produced Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case, before a sessions court here, after completion of its custody.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the ED, remanded him to judicial custody till August 25.

The judge had on August 7 permitted the ED to take custody of Senthil Balaji for 5 days for the purpose of interrogation in connection with the case. Since the custody came to an end on Saturday, the ED produced him before the judge.

Balaji was arrested in June in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam while being Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateTamil Nadu

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

