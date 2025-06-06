Home / India News / ED raids 15 places in Mumbai, Kochi in ₹65 cr Mithi River desilting scam

ED raids 15 places in Mumbai, Kochi in ₹65 cr Mithi River desilting scam

The massive crackdown is underway at the premises across Mumbai and Kochi linked to the accused and suspects as part of an ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities

Enforcement Directorate, ED
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at 15 places in Mumbai and Kochi in connection with the Mithi River desilting scam. Photo: X @dir_ed
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at 15 places in Mumbai and Kochi in connection with the Mithi River desilting scam that caused a wrongful loss of more than Rs 65 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), official sources said.

The massive crackdown is underway at the premises across Mumbai and Kochi linked to the accused and suspects as part of an ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities.

According to the sources, the searches are being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at locations linked to contractors and officials suspected of embezzlement in the desilting operations of the Mithi River.

The case involves accusations of inflated bills, fake work logs, and systematic diversion of public funds sanctioned for flood prevention and drainage maintenance in Mumbai.

The Mithi River, a critical drainage artery in Mumbai, drew national attention after the catastrophic 2005 floods. In response, the BMC and other civic agencies initiated regular desilting and cleaning operations to prevent future flooding. However, audits and investigations by agencies in recent years exposed glaring discrepancies in the actual versus reported desilting work, raising serious concerns about corruption.

Earlier inquiries by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had flagged possible financial misconduct. The ED stepped in after taking cognizance of these reports and registered a money laundering case to trace the proceeds of crime.

Sources within the agency revealed that financial documents, electronic devices, and transaction records are being seized during the searches.

The ED suspects that a network of contractors and middlemen submitted fraudulent work completion reports and siphoned off funds meant for critical infrastructure development.

This case adds to the growing list of alleged financial irregularities being investigated in connection with civic infrastructure works in Mumbai, sparking renewed calls for accountability and systemic reforms in the functioning of local bodies.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra govt to curb illegal sand mining through drone-based surveys

Bengaluru police arrest top RCB official, 3 others in stampede incident

Delhi braces for warmer days as mercury set to rise, AQI drops to 137

Naxal leader killed in Chattisgarh; second to be neutralised in 3 weeks

'I'm not a chor, I didn't run': Vijay Mallya defends himself after 9 years

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateMumbaiKochi

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story