Delhi braces for warmer days as mercury set to rise, AQI drops to 137

Delhi residents are in for a hot and humid Friday, with temperatures expected to hit 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum hovering around 26 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the skies will remain generally cloudy, the IMD has warned of possible thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds later in the day.

Despite the forecast, no weather alert has been issued for the national capital. Authorities advise residents to take precautions against heat and stay indoors during peak afternoon hours.

Delhi weather forecast for the week

From today onwards, weather conditions are forecast to stabilise with partly cloudy skies and rising temperatures. Daytime temperatures are set to touch 38 to 40 degrees Celsius between 5 and 8 June. Despite the trend, the IMD has clearly stated that no heatwave conditions are likely over the next seven days. Winds are expected to shift north-westerly later in the week, with moderate speeds of 20 to 30 kmph.

Air quality in Delhi improved to the 'moderate' category on Friday morning following widespread rain across Delhi-NCR. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 137 at 8 am on 5 June, compared to 146 at the same time a day earlier. The improvement in air quality is attributed to the rain, which cleared the atmosphere of pollutants. Air quality also improved across the NCR, with AQI levels remaining 'moderate' in most locations. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 203 at 4 pm on 5 June. In Gurugram, the AQI was 149, placing it in the 'moderate' category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 182 and 154 respectively, while Ghaziabad's AQI stood at 176.