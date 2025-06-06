Home / India News / Maharashtra govt to curb illegal sand mining through drone-based surveys

Maharashtra govt to curb illegal sand mining through drone-based surveys

Maharashtra revenue minister said the technology can provide detailed insights into past, ongoing, and potential future excavation, as well as the availability of stone quarries

Drones
The minister said that the data collected through the drone surveys will be submitted to the district collectors and uploaded to the Mahakhanij' portal, an integrated mining lease management system. (File Image)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said drones will be deployed to survey minor mineral mining zones in the state as part of the government's efforts to curb illegal sand mining and quarrying.

He said the government aims to complete a comprehensive measurement of all mining zones in the state over the next three months.

To curb illegal excavation of sand and minor minerals, we have decided to carry out drone-based surveys of mining areas, Bawankule said on Thursday.

The minister said that the data collected through the drone surveys will be submitted to the district collectors and uploaded to the Mahakhanij' portal, an integrated mining lease management system. 

The move is also expected to support artificial sand production projects by ensuring better monitoring and planning, he said.

Conventional land surveys often have inaccuracies that hinder efforts to check illegal mining. Our pilot study using drones showed significant accuracy, prompting us to adopt this approach across all minor mineral excavation areas, he said.

He said emphasis would now be laid on defining the methodology for measurement, setting comprehensive standards, making budgetary provisions, and ensuring a transparent tendering process.

Bawankule said the technology can provide detailed insights into past, ongoing, and potential future excavation, as well as the availability of stone quarries. This will make it easier to control illegal mining and promote eco-friendly initiatives such as artificial sand production, he said.

Calling the use of drones a revolutionary step, Bawankule said it will improve transparency and efficiency in mineral management and help in better monitoring of excavation and royalty collection for minor minerals like stone, murum, and sand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra governmentSand miningDrones

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

