One jawan killed in gunfight with hiding terrorists in J-K's Udhampur

At least one soldier was killed during a firefight with terrorists after security forces launched a search operation at their hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in the Dudu-Basantgarh area.

The contact was established, and a gunfight ensued between the security forces and terrorists, in which a soldier was grievously injured. He succumbed to his injuries.

Taking to X, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said, "Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with J&K Police was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts. Operations remain ongoing,"

At the time of filing of this report, the operation was still underway.

This comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack , in which terrorists linked to a proxy group of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba killed at least 26 people - mostly tourists. The incident has led to increased security in the Valley.

Indian government's response to the Pahalgam attack Following an attack on Indian civilians in the Baisaran valley, the Central government announced five stern actions against Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty- a key water sharing treaty between the two neighbours mediated in 1960. On Wednesday, two terrorists were gunned down in the Baramulla district while they were trying to enter the Indian side through a general area of Uri Nala's Sarjeevan. Their infiltration bid was foiled by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army. Weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores were recovered from the militants in large quantities.

The Indian government also downgraded diplomatic ties and has asked Pakistan's navy, defence, and air force advisors in India to leave and have been declared persona non grata. Pakistan's response to the Pahalgam attack The Pakistan government will conduct a meeting today to discuss an appropriate response after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a National Security Committee meeting to discuss their response. It also announced the shutdown of the Attari border for all movement. Additionally, Pakistani nationals will no longer be allowed to enter India, and all existing visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) were cancelled. Pakistani nationals currently in India have also been asked to leave India within 48 hours.

Previously, on Wednesday, Pakistan reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack and said that it was "concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag."