ED conducts raids at locations linked to Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at more than 10 locations linked to DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji in connection with a corruption case, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier, the ED had filed a money laundering case against Balaji, alleging that he abused his position to gain illegal money through corrupt practices. The latest raids are part of the ongoing investigation against the DMK leader and others.

Read: SC grants Udhayanidhi Stalin relief in 'Sanatana Dharma' remark case According to PTI, the raids started at 8 am on Thursday and took place at properties owned by the Balaji’s supporters, including Subramanian, MCS Shankara Anandhan and Karthi.

What is the case against DMK’s Senthil Balaji?

Senthil Balaji is accused of corruption during his earlier term as Tamil Nadu’s Transport Minister from 2011 to 2015. Officials alleged that during this period, corrupt practices were observed in the hiring in the transport department under his watch.

He was arrested on June 14, 2023 and was removed as state minister. In December 2024, the Supreme Court granted him bail and the very next day, he was sworn in as a minister in the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government.

The Supreme Court raised concerns on his reinstatement by the Tamil Nadu government. “We granted you bail, and the next day you go and become a minister. Anybody will be bound to be under the impression that witnesses will now be under pressure. What is going on?" the bench had asked Balaji’s legal counsel.