SC raps Uttarakhand for not filing affidavit in CAMPA funds misuse case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Uttarakhand government for its failure to file an affidavit in a case where the state government’s funds for compensatory afforestation were misused to buy iPhones, laptops, and other gadgets, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The Bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih stated that the State had provided no explanation for why CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) funds were used to purchase iPhones, laptops, and other gadgets.

Appearing on behalf of the state, Advocate General SN Babulkar said he thought the case was not scheduled for today and that an affidavit could be filed by today. However, the Bench was not convinced.

“How did you not know the case was listed? You either file the affidavit or ask your chief secretary to be present. This is an important matter and of serious concern," the court said.

CAG report reveals misuse of funds

According to The Indian Express report, dated February 21, 2025, an audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) revealed that the funds allocated for compensatory afforestation were diverted by the Uttarakhand’s forest division to buy iPhones, laptops, fridges, coolers, and for renovation of buildings.

According to the media report, a CAG report on CAMPA’s work from 2019 to 2022 found that a big amount of Rs 13.86 crore was used for activities other than compensatory afforestation where forest lands were used for non-forest purposes. For example, for projects like industries or infrastructure development.

According to CAMPA rules, afforestation should happen within a year or two growing seasons after receiving funds.

Also Read

However, the report found that in 37 cases, it was done more than eight years after getting final approval. “This resulted in cost escalation of Rs 11.54 crore in raising CA (compensatory afforestation),” the report said.

The report also pointed out that only 33.51 per cent of the planted trees survived, which is much lower than the required 60-65 per cent set by the Forest Research Institute.

“In five divisions, 1,204.04 hectares of land was not suitable for compensatory afforestation. The unsuitability of land shows that the certificates of suitability furnished by the DFOs were incorrect and issued without ascertaining the actual condition of the land. The department did not initiate any action against the DFOs concerned for their negligence,” the report said.

The report further said that the state government did not pay Rs 275.34 crore in interest from 2019-20 to 2021-22, even though CAMPA had requested it.

The CAG report advised the state authority to set up proper budget checks to manage finances well and stop the misuse of funds.