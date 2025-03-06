SC grants Udhayanidhi Stalin relief in 'Sanatana Dharma' remark case

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended interim protection to Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding his “eradicate Sanatana Dharma” remarks.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar directed that no fresh first information reports (FIRs) be filed against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader concerning his statements.

Background on Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks

In September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin, while addressing a conference, compared Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue, advocating for its eradication on the grounds that it opposes social justice and equality.

These remarks led to multiple FIRs being registered against him in various parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu, and Karnataka.

Supreme Court’s Directive

The Supreme Court’s recent order ensures that no new FIRs will be lodged against Udhayanidhi Stalin concerning his September 2023 remarks, providing him with continued legal protection.