ED raids premises linked to AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, others in PMLA case

Around a dozen locations in the national capital are being searched by the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Saurabh, Bhardwaj
The investigation against Bharadwaj (45), former Delhi health minister, is understood to be linked to an Anti-Corruption Branch case into alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at premises linked to AAP leader and former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and others as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Around a dozen locations in the national capital are being searched by the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The investigation against Bharadwaj (45), former Delhi health minister, is understood to be linked to an Anti-Corruption Branch case into alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects by the previous AAP government.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Saurabh BharadwajAAPAAP governmentAam Aadmi PartyEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

