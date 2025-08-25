Home / India News / SC orders probe into allegations of illegal animals acquisition in Vantara

SC orders probe into allegations of illegal animals acquisition in Vantara

The Supreme Court directed the SIT to complete its inquiry and submit a report by September 12. The matter was listed to be heard next on September 15

Supreme Court, SC
"Considering the sweep of the allegations made in the petitions, inviting a counter from the private respondent or any other party will not serve much purpose", the SC added. (Photo:PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Justice Jasti Chelameswar to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the allegations of unlawful acquisition of animals and their mistreatment in Vantara Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The Supreme Court directed the SIT to complete its inquiry and submit a report by September 12. The matter was listed to be heard next on September 15.

The four-member SIT will also examine and report on issues such as compliance with wildlife protection laws, international trade regulations, animal welfare standards and environmental concerns, the apex court added.

The top court passed its order on a plea filed by one CR Jaya Sukin, who alleged that animals are being unlawfully acquired and kept in the Vantara wildlife centre. The plea has alleged that animals, including elephants, birds and other endangered species, are being smuggled into Vantara in the name of providing a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility.

The apex court was of the view that the allegations against Vantara are based on "no material of probative worth" and ordinarily such petitions warrant dismissal at the very outset. Thus, it did not seek a response from the private respondents, the owners of Vantara, on the plea.

"Considering the sweep of the allegations made in the petitions, inviting a counter from the private respondent or any other party will not serve much purpose", the SC added.

However, it stated that in the light of allegations made in the plea that statutory authorities or courts are unwilling to fulfil their mandate, especially without verifying the factual situation, it found it appropriate to call for an independent factual inquiry to establish any alleged violation in Vantara.

The order was passed by a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Supreme CourtLaw

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story