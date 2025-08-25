SC orders probe into allegations of illegal animals acquisition in Vantara

The Supreme Court on Monday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Justice Jasti Chelameswar to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the allegations of unlawful acquisition of animals and their mistreatment in Vantara Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The Supreme Court directed the SIT to complete its inquiry and submit a report by September 12. The matter was listed to be heard next on September 15.

The four-member SIT will also examine and report on issues such as compliance with wildlife protection laws, international trade regulations, animal welfare standards and environmental concerns, the apex court added.

The top court passed its order on a plea filed by one CR Jaya Sukin, who alleged that animals are being unlawfully acquired and kept in the Vantara wildlife centre. The plea has alleged that animals, including elephants, birds and other endangered species, are being smuggled into Vantara in the name of providing a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility. The apex court was of the view that the allegations against Vantara are based on "no material of probative worth" and ordinarily such petitions warrant dismissal at the very outset. Thus, it did not seek a response from the private respondents, the owners of Vantara, on the plea.