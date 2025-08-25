Home / India News / 'Buy only Made in India goods': PM Modi bats for swadeshi in Ahmedabad

His statement comes as the United States has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports following the collapse of trade talks between the two countries

PM Modi in Ahmedabad
PM Modi also inaugurated development projects worth ₹5,400 crore in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invoked the spirit of self-reliance, urging citizens and businesses to support Indian-made goods. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating multiple development projects in Ahmedabad, the PM said, “All of us should follow the mantra of buying only 'Made in India' goods."
 
He added that businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only 'swadeshi' (Indian goods), as quoted by news agency PTI.
 
He also slammed the Congress party, alleging that under its rule, it made the nation dependent on other countries in order to indulge in "import scams".
 
His statement comes as the United States (US) has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports following the collapse of trade talks between the two countries. It includes a 25 per cent additional penalty for continuous imports of Russian oil, effective from August 27.

Interest of farmers paramount

 
One of the reasons the talks haven't materialised yet is due to disagreements over imports of American dairy products and genetically modified (GM) crops.
 
In the backdrop of the same, PM Modi said that the "interests of farmers" are primary for him.
 
"For Modi, interests of farmers, cattle rearers and small-scale industries are paramount. Pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it all," the PM said.

On Op Sindoor

 
Speaking about Operation Sindoor, under which India struck nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), PM Modi said India no longer spares terrorists and their masters.
 
"Operation Sindoor embodied the bravery of our soldiers and the determination of Sudarshana Chakradhari Mohan's India. Today, we do not spare terrorists and their masters, no matter where they are hiding," the PM stated.
 

PM Modi inaugurates development projects

 
PM Modi also inaugurated development projects worth ₹5,400 crore in Ahmedabad. Key projects include the doubling of the Mahesana–Palanpur rail line, gauge conversion of Kalol–Kadi–Katosan and Bechraji–Ranuj rail lines, and the launch of a new passenger train between Katosan Road and Sabarmati.
 
He also launched slum redevelopment under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Ramapir No Tekro, and laid the foundation for road widening on Sardar Patel Ring Road and the establishment of a State-Level Data Storage Centre at Gandhinagar.

Topics: Narendra Modi, Swadeshi goods, Trump tariffs

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

