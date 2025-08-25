'Buy only Made in India goods': PM Modi bats for swadeshi in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invoked the spirit of self-reliance, urging citizens and businesses to support Indian-made goods. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating multiple development projects in Ahmedabad, the PM said, “All of us should follow the mantra of buying only 'Made in India' goods."

He added that businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only 'swadeshi' (Indian goods), as quoted by news agency PTI.

He also slammed the Congress party, alleging that under its rule, it made the nation dependent on other countries in order to indulge in "import scams".

His statement comes as the United States (US) has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports following the collapse of trade talks between the two countries. It includes a 25 per cent additional penalty for continuous imports of Russian oil, effective from August 27.

ALSO READ: India won't compromise on farmers' interests: Agri minister amid US tariffs Interest of farmers paramount One of the reasons the talks haven't materialised yet is due to disagreements over imports of American dairy products and genetically modified (GM) crops. In the backdrop of the same, PM Modi said that the "interests of farmers" are primary for him. "For Modi, interests of farmers, cattle rearers and small-scale industries are paramount. Pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it all," the PM said. ALSO READ: Govt's focus is on creating maximum job opportunities, says PM Modi

On Op Sindoor Speaking about Operation Sindoor, under which India struck nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), PM Modi said India no longer spares terrorists and their masters. "Operation Sindoor embodied the bravery of our soldiers and the determination of Sudarshana Chakradhari Mohan's India. Today, we do not spare terrorists and their masters, no matter where they are hiding," the PM stated. PM Modi inaugurates development projects PM Modi also inaugurated development projects worth ₹5,400 crore in Ahmedabad. Key projects include the doubling of the Mahesana–Palanpur rail line, gauge conversion of Kalol–Kadi–Katosan and Bechraji–Ranuj rail lines, and the launch of a new passenger train between Katosan Road and Sabarmati.