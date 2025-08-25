India engages second US lobbying firm ahead of 50% export tariff hike

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC has hired a second lobbying firm to provide strategic communications services, according to a Times of India report. The decision comes just days before the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US.

Mercury Public Affairs secured for 3-month contract

The Embassy signed a three-month retainer with Mercury Public Affairs at $75,000 per month, starting August 15. Mercury partners David Vitter, a former Louisiana Republican Senator, and Bryan Lanza, communications director for the 2020 Trump transition team, will handle the India account. They will be supported by a four-member team that includes Kevin Thomas, the first Indian-American elected to the New York State Senate.

Mercury Public Affairs's political connections Mercury has links to Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who remained a registered lobbyist with the firm until November 2024 before joining the White House. Lanza previously served as deputy communications director for the Trump-Pence 2016 Presidential Campaign and consulted for JD Vance during his Senate campaign. It is common for foreign governments and major clients to hire multiple lobbying firms—sometimes up to six—since each performs distinct functions. Response to Pakistan’s lobbying The latest move follows criticism that India had been outpaced by Pakistan, which hired a firm led by former Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller. Earlier this year, India engaged Jason Miller’s SHW Partners LLC in April on a year-long contract costing $1.8 million, at a monthly fee of $150,000.

US tariffs and India’s energy strategy President Trump has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent duty on India’s purchase of Russian crude oil, effective August 27. India responded sharply to the move, asserting that the imports are essential for India’s energy security and criticising Trump for targeting India while other nations also continue buying Russian oil. Defending its energy procurement, India maintains that its purchases of Russian crude are guided by national interest and market dynamics. The country turned to discounted Russian oil after Western nations imposed sanctions on Moscow and avoided its supplies following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.