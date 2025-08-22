Home / India News / SC orders status quo till Aug 25 in Sambhal mosque row, issues notice

SC orders status quo till Aug 25 in Sambhal mosque row, issues notice

Supreme Court, SC
A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar passed the orders. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered status quo till August 25 in the Sambhal mosque row and issued notice to the Hindu petitioners.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar passed the orders.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Masjid committee challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court which dismissed its plea against the survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute, upholding the civil court's direction for the survey.

The high court said the order to appoint a court commissioner and the suit were maintainable.

The mosque committee had moved the high court against the November 19 last year order of the civil judge directing the Mughal-era mosque' survey which took place the same day.

A second survey carried out on November 24 last year, the committee claimed, was illegal as the civil court never ordered it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Supreme CourtmosquesUttar Pradesh

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

