ED searches at multiple places in Bengal in 'embezzlement' of MGNREGA funds

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning started simultaneous searches at multiple places in West Bengal in connection with its investigation into alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, officials said.

While the residence of a former block development officer (BDO) was raided in Salt Lake's IA Block, the personnel of the agency were also conducting searches at the house and office of a businessman in Chinsurah in Hooghly district, they said.

Searches were also being conducted at a property linked to a state government employee in Baharampur in Murshidabad district, they added.

The former BDO was posted in Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district, an officer said.

The searches were being conducted after evidence of their involvement was found in the "irregularities", he claimed.

The alleged irregularities relate to about 25 lakh "fake" job cards issued under MGNREGA in the state, officials said.