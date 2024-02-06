Home / India News / ED searches at multiple places in Bengal in 'embezzlement' of MGNREGA funds

ED searches at multiple places in Bengal in 'embezzlement' of MGNREGA funds

Searches were also being conducted at a property linked to a state government employee in Baharampur in Murshidabad district, they added

The searches were being conducted after evidence of their involvement was found in the "irregularities", he claimed.
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning started simultaneous searches at multiple places in West Bengal in connection with its investigation into alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, officials said.

While the residence of a former block development officer (BDO) was raided in Salt Lake's IA Block, the personnel of the agency were also conducting searches at the house and office of a businessman in Chinsurah in Hooghly district, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Searches were also being conducted at a property linked to a state government employee in Baharampur in Murshidabad district, they added.

The former BDO was posted in Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district, an officer said.

The searches were being conducted after evidence of their involvement was found in the "irregularities", he claimed.

The alleged irregularities relate to about 25 lakh "fake" job cards issued under MGNREGA in the state, officials said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters Murshidabad in West Bengal

Requested time to meet PM: Bengal CM Mamata on stoppage of MGNREGA funds

Nine newborns die in West Bengal's Murshidabad Medical College in 24 hours

No constraint of funds for rural job scheme MGNREGA, says Centre

TMC ends sit-in as Guv commits to take up MGNREGA dues issue with Centre

Pragati Maidan Tunnel a 'potential threat to the life of passengers': PWD

IRCTC eWallet: How to use eWallet for online train booking?

UP Budget shows growing economic might, proposals to help in research: BJP

ED raids Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, AAP leaders: Report

UCC bill in U'khand assembly today, CM Dhami calls it 'moment of pride'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :West BengalEnforcement DirectorateMGNREGA funds

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story