ED summoned Kejriwal in 'fake' case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says Atishi

The AAP leader charged that the BJP was using ED and CBI as its 'goons' to finish off political opponents

Delhi minister Atishi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 10:56 AM IST
Senior AAP Leader and Delhi minister Atishi Sunday said the Enforcement Directorate has sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a fresh summons to join its probe in a "fake" case linked to the Delhi Jal Board.

"Nobody knows what this DJB (Delhi Jal Board) case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls," she claimed at a press conference here.

Atishi said two summonses asking Kejriwal to appear before the federal agency next week were received hours after the Lok Sabha poll date announcement on Saturday. One of them is related to the excise policy case and the other to the DJB, she added.

The AAP leader charged that the BJP was using ED and CBI as its "goons" to finish off political opponents.

There was no immediate reaction from the ED and the CBI on this.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Chief Minister Kejriwal for questioning on March 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the DJB. This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, has been summoned.

He has also been issued a notice for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal has skipped eight summonses in this case till now, terming them illegal.

A Delhi court on Saturday granted Kejriwal bail on two complaints filed by the agency against him for skipping summons in this case.

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

