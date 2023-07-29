Home / India News / Education has power to change nation's fate: PM Modi at Shiksha Samagam

Education has power to change nation's fate: PM Modi at Shiksha Samagam

The Prime Minister along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan for the inauguration ceremony of the convention

The Prime Minister also interacted with children and adults and also looked at the projects the children had displayed. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an educational convention titled the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Saturday, which coincided with the third anniversary of National Education Policy 2020.

The Prime Minister along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan for the inauguration ceremony of the convention.

Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Annapurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh were present at the programme.

The Prime Minister also interacted with children and adults and also looked at the projects the children had displayed.

While addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that National Education Policy was going to give a new direction to 21st Century India and we are becoming part of a moment that is laying the foundation for building the future of our country

The Prime Minister also stressed on the significance of education and said it has the power to change the fate of the nation.

PM Modi said, "It is education that has the power to change the destiny of the country. Education has an important role in achieving the target with which the country is moving forward. You are the representative of this. It is an important opportunity for me as well to be a part of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam."

The PM said it was the greatest injustice to young people to judge them based on their language rather than their talent.

"It is the biggest injustice to the youth to judge them on the basis of their language instead of their talent. There are different languages in the world and all have their own importance. Most of the developed countries have progressed on the basis of their native language. Despite having so many native languages we presented them as backward," said the Prime Minister.

Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, NEP 2020 was launched with a view to groom the youth and prepare them for leading the country in Amrit Kaal.

It aims to prepare them for meeting the challenges of the future while keeping them grounded in basic human values.

The two-day programme, being held on July 29-30, will provide a platform for academics, sector experts, policymakers, industry representatives, teachers and students from schools, higher education and skilling institutions, among others, to share their insights, success stories and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020 and work out strategies for taking it further ahead.

The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam includes 16 sessions, in which discussions are being held on themes including Access to Quality Education and Governance, Equitable and Inclusive Education, Issues of Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups, National Institute Ranking Framework, Indian Knowledge System, Internationalisation of Education, among others.

