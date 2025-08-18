Home / India News / Education minister Pradhan introduces IIM Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

Education minister Pradhan introduces IIM Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

The Bill grants IIM Guwahati a Rs 555 crore fund for five years, making it the second IIM in the Northeast after Shillong, with a permanent campus to come up near Guwahati

Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo:PTI)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday introduced the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha to add IIM Guwahati in Assam to the schedule of institutes of national importance (INI).
 
According to the Bill, IIM Guwahati will receive a corpus fund of Rs 555 crore for five years, covering 2025-26 to 2029-30.
 
“After five years, no additional fund support will be extended to the institute, since by the end of this period IIM Guwahati shall be generating enough revenue through its own internal accruals,” the Bill stated.
 
At present, there are 21 IIMs that have been declared INIs under the IIM Act. The Guwahati-based institute will be the second IIM in the North-eastern region after Shillong. 
 
The move follows the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed by the Government of India, the Assam government and representatives of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) for the overall development of the state.
 
As part of the MoS, several developmental projects are to be implemented under the Centre’s Special Development Package (SDP), which includes setting up an IIM at Guwahati as an institute of national importance.
 
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had last week announced that the institute will function under the mentorship of IIM Ahmedabad, with classes beginning this year from a temporary campus.
 
“The permanent campus will be set up at Palasbari near Guwahati in Kamrup district,” he said.
 
The IIM Act, first introduced in 2017, originally included 20 IIMs as INIs. It was amended in 2023 to incorporate the National Institute for Training in Industrial Engineering, Mumbai, into the schedule after rechristening it as IIM Mumbai.

Topics :Dharmendra PradhanEducation ministryHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

