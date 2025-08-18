Home / India News / Airlines cancelled 5,706 flights till June 30 this year: Govt tells RS

Airlines cancelled 5,706 flights till June 30 this year: Govt tells RS

There were a total of 5,706 flight cancellations due to regulatory and geopolitical issues this year till June 30. During this time, the number of flight departures stood at 5,72,079, as per the data

flights, planes
The data, provided by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, covers flights of Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Alliance Air.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As many as 5,706 flights were cancelled due to regulatory and geopolitical issues this year till June 30, accounting for around 1 per cent of the total departures during the same period, according to official data.

The data, provided by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, covers flights of Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Alliance Air.

There were a total of 5,706 flight cancellations due to regulatory and geopolitical issues this year till June 30. During this time, the number of flight departures stood at 5,72,079, as per the data.

Mohol said airlines incur costs due to delays and cancellations, including additional fuel, crew overtime, maintenance, airport fees, and rebooking expenses.

"Further, airlines are required to provide refunds or compensation to passengers for cancellations or significant delays. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-June 2025 registered a growth of 7.34 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year," he added.

In a separate written reply, the minister said Air India commenced 24 international routes since July 2023 and out of them, 4 routes have been suspended due to commercial reasons.

"Air India's Goa-London (Gatwick) service, which was temporarily suspended, is scheduled to resume in Winter Schedule 2025," he said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: Mumbai local train services disrupted on Harbour, Central lines

23% of 560 million PM Jan Dhan accounts remain inactive, says govt

Govt introduces Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill 2025 in LS, sent to committee

EC makes public names of 6.5 mn people deleted from Bihar voter list

Govt cites location, duration as reasons applicants reject PMIS offers

Topics :airlinesAviation IndiGo

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story