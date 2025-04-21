Home / India News / Delhi to expand bus fleet with 2,080 electric vehicles, retire 1K old ones

Delhi to expand bus fleet with 2,080 electric vehicles, retire 1K old ones

The second lot of 1,040 buses will be part of the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme

electric bus
Currently, Delhi has 2,152 electric buses. | Photo: Ritwik Sharma
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi transport department is set to add 2,080 electric vehicles to its bus fleet over the year, an official said on Monday.

It currently operates around 7,000 buses in the city. But around 1,000 of those are set to get off road this year with some already being retired.

"We have signed a memorandum of understanding with five different concessioners to procure 1,040 buses. For the second set of 1,040 buses, we will sign agreements soon. Once they start rolling out, it would plug the gap created due to decommissioning of ageing buses," said a transport department official.

According to the plan, 1,040 buses will be added to the fleet in the first phase under the Centre's National Electric Bus Programme (NEBP). The scheme aims at introducing e-buses across the nation.

The second lot of 1,040 buses will be part of the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme.

The scheme aims to incentivise over 14,000 e-buses across nine major cities with populations exceeding 4 million. The goal is to make e-buses a widely adopted mode of electric vehicle transportation.

Also Read

Delhi govt unveils Heat Action Plan 2025 amid soaring temperatures

Eight held, including two juveniles, in teen's stabbing case in Delhi

JD Vance, wife to visit Akshardham Temple; PM Modi to host dinner for them

Latest LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to pay two-day visit to Saudi Arabia from April 22

'Lady Don' under lens after teen stabbed to death in Delhi's Seelampur

"We are confident that enough buses will be included in our fleet by December," the official added.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had announced during her budget speech that urban transport projects will be implemented in Delhi with Central funding to bolster the city's public transport system.

"Around 5,500 buses will be maintained by the end of this year and 11,000 buses will be on the roads by 2026. Bus routes will also be reevaluated to address loopholes in the system," she had said in the budget.

Currently, Delhi has 2,152 electric buses. This includes 1,752 such buses under DTC and 400 under the DIMTS-Cluster scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM10 levels in Mumbai unsafe not just in winter but in summer too: Study

India announces 3-day state mourning on passing of Pope Francis

WCD Ministry asks states to cut sugar in meals at Anganwadi centres

'Some use religion to push hateful politics': SY Quraishi slams BJP's Dubey

8 Naxals including one with bounty of Rs 1 cr killed in J'khand encounter

Topics :DelhiElectric VehiclesRekha Gupta

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story