Efforts towards farmer welfare will continue with greater vigour: PM Modi

Modi said farmers were earlier forced to take loans for meeting small needs, but their lives have been made easier by his government

PM Modi in Gandhinagar
PM cited decisions like annual cash assistance to farmers and the loan insurance scheme
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday several initiatives of his government during the last 11 years have boosted the prosperity of farmers and ensured the transformation of agriculture.

He said on X, "It's our privilege to serve our hardworking farmers... We have focussed on issues like soil health and irrigation, which have been greatly beneficial. Our efforts towards farmer welfare will continue with greater vigour in the times to come."  Modi said farmers were earlier forced to take loans for meeting small needs, but their lives have been made easier by his government. He cited decisions like annual cash assistance to farmers and the loan insurance scheme.

Over the last few days, the prime minister has been highlighting his government's decisions pertaining to specific sectors ahead of its 11th anniversary on June 9, the day Modi took oath in 2024 for a third consecutive term in office.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiModi govtfarmers in IndiaIndian Farmers

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

