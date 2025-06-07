Home / India News / Delhi Police tightens security on Eid; public sacrifice also banned

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
The Delhi Police has stepped up security arrangements across the national capital to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful celebration of Eid ul-Azha on Saturday, an official said.

To maintain law and order during festivities, elaborate deployments have been made in sensitive areas, with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), paramilitary forces, and local police teams mobilised.

Multiple check posts have been set up across Delhi, and electronic surveillance has been intensified to monitor suspicious activity.

A senior police officer said, "Strict vigilance is being maintained across the city. We are closely monitoring social media for any misinformation or attempts to incite communal tension. Action will be taken against violators as per law."

The officer added that open-air animal sacrifices, prayers in public spaces without permission, and the sacrifice of prohibited animals are not allowed during the festival.

"Foot patrolling, drone surveillance in sensitive zones, and enhanced night vigilance are part of our comprehensive safety strategy," the officer added.

The Delhi Traffic Police is also ensuring that there is a smooth flow of traffic and people do not violate norms during celebrations.

To foster communal harmony and coordination, police officials have conducted a series of Aman Committee meetings with local religious leaders and community members in various districts.

In East Delhi, Station House Officer (SHO) Pandav Nagar visited Kotla Idgah and held discussions with local Imams to ensure coordinated crowd management and security arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania confirmed that such meetings are being held across the city to streamline preparations.

Another senior officer noted, "Delhi Police and community leaders are working hand-in-hand to ensure that the Eid festivities are celebrated in a secure and harmonious environment.

Topics :EidDelhiDelhi Police

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

