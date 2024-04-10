Eid bank holiday April 2024: Banks to remain shut in these states

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a holiday list, and according to the list, banks in some states will remain shut on April 10 and April 11 for Ramadan-Id (Eid-Ul-Fitr). The commencement of Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the crescent moon's sighting, which is also a symbol of the Shawwal month beginning, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

The lunar months typically span between 29 to 30 days, and Muslims often await confirmation of the Eid's date until the evening preceding its arrival.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In which states banks are closed on Thursday for Eid-Ul-Fitr?

On April 10, Banks will remain shut in Kerala and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.





ALSO READ: Eid-Ul-Fitr: Wishes, messages, quotes and social media status for sharing On April 11, Banks will remain closed in most of the states except Kerala, Chandigarh, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh because of Ramzan-Id (Eid-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal).

Upcoming Bank Holidays on April 2024

April 13 - Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival: Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar.

April 14 – Sunday

April 15 - Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day: Banks will remain closed in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

April 16 - Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain). Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

April 20 - Garia Puja: Banks will remain closed in Tripura.

April 21, 2024 - Sunday.

April 27, 2024 - fourth Saturday.

April 28, 2024 - Sunday.

Will digital banking services remain active during bank holidays?

Yes, digital facilities will remain active for all the banks, even on bank holidays. One can access Internet banking and mobile banking services like fund transfer, loan application, deposit management, etc.

The Reserve Bank of India categorises holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays, and Bank Account Closing Holidays.

This categorisation ensures that banking operations will operate smoothly, allowing customers to plan their bank visits and financial activities accordingly.